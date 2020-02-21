Concern in Daegu as coronavirus cases rise
Video

South Korea Coronavirus: Concern in Daegu as cases rise

South Korea has stepped up measures to contain the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases rose above 200.

The southern cities of Daegu and Cheongdo have been declared "special care zones".

