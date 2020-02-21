Fireball lights up night sky in Malaysia

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fireball meteor lights up night sky over Malaysia
A dashboard camera has captured the moment a meteor illuminated the night sky in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.
The International Meteor Organisation received reports of a fireball, which is a meteor that appears brighter than normal.
21 Feb 2020
