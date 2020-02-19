Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Quarantined passengers released from Japan ship
Passengers who tested negative for coronavirus have started to disembark from the Diamond Princess in Yokohama, Japan.
The ship, which was quarantined on 3 February after an outbreak of the disease, has 74 British nationals aboard, who have been advised to stay onboard by the UK Foreign Office.
Speaking to the BBC, one of those who has been aboard expressed concerns about the quarantine conditions on the ship and the continued wait for hospital treatment.
-
19 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-51567275/coronavirus-quarantined-passengers-released-from-japan-shipRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window