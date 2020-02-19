Quarantined passengers released from Japan ship

Video

Passengers who tested negative for coronavirus have started to disembark from the Diamond Princess in Yokohama, Japan.

The ship, which was quarantined on 3 February after an outbreak of the disease, has 74 British nationals aboard, who have been advised to stay onboard by the UK Foreign Office.

Speaking to the BBC, one of those who has been aboard expressed concerns about the quarantine conditions on the ship and the continued wait for hospital treatment.

