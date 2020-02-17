Thousands celebrate Japan's 'naked festival'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thousands celebrate Japan's 'naked festival'

Every year, thousands of Japanese men brave the cold in loin cloths for a festival marking the start of spring.

The Hadaka Matsuri Festival in Okayama has been celebrated for 500 years.

  • 17 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Ice city: Inside China’s ‘Kingdom of Snow’