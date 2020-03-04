Could the electric tuk-tuk be a success?

Video

There are over one million tuk-tuks (also known as auto rickshaws) in Sri Lanka.

They are cheap to use but can also be very polluting.

Now electric tuk-tuks are being developed as well as conversion kits to change petrol powered vehicles to run on batteries.

But will they take off?

The Travel Show's Lucy Hedges looks at the technology and test drives an electric vehicle with tuk-tuk driver Thushari Medagamage to find out more.