Indonesia's reformer president turns pragmatist
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Indonesia's Jokowi: Reformer turns pragmatist

Indonesian president Joko Widodo swept to power promising reform for Indonesia, but some say that under his watch the country has actually become less tolerant and free.

In an exclusive broadcast interview with the BBC, he tells Asia Business correspondent Karishma Vaswani why he is putting growth and jobs first, before Indonesia’s hard-won democratic and civil rights.

  • 14 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Baby found underneath collapsed home