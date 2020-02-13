Coronavirus: 'Singapore is vulnerable'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Singapore minister says country is 'vulnerable'
As the Covid-19 coronavirus continues to spread around the world, several cases including a Briton have been linked to a conference that was held in Singapore in January.
The BBC's Karishma Vaswani speaks to Lawrence Wong, a cabinet minister and co-chair of Singapore's coronavirus government taskforce, and asks if the country is a gateway to the spread of the virus
-
13 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-51472089/coronavirus-singapore-minister-says-country-is-vulnerableRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window