Buddhist monks chant at Thai shooting vigil
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thailand shooting: Buddhist monks chant at vigil for victims

Buddhist monks have led prayers at a vigil for the dozens of people killed and wounded in a shooting rampage in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The 16-hour ordeal ended on Sunday morning with security teams shooting dead the attacker - a Thai soldier - in a shopping centre.

  • 09 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Panic and fear as Thai soldier goes on deadly rampage