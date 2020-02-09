Gunman shot dead in Thailand
Thailand shooting: Gunman shot dead by security forces

Security forces have shot dead a gunman who killed at least 20 people in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, say Thai police.

Soldier Jakraphanth Thomma had targeted multiple sites including a Buddhist temple and a shopping centre.

Forces were stationed at the mall throughout the night. The gunman's motive's remain unclear.

