Quarantined on a cruise: Gloves and thermometers

Another 41 people on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases on board to 61.
Passenger David Abel is one of the 3,700 people on board, and says a friend of his has been confirmed to have the virus.
07 Feb 2020
