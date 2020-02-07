Life on board the coronavirus cruise ship
Video

Spencer Fehrenbacher is quarantined on board the Diamond Princess

Dozens of people people on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess have been tested positive for the coronavirus. Spencer Fehrenbacher is one of more than 2,000 passengers quarantined inside the vessel, which is docked off the coast of Yokohama, Japan. He describes the mood as he waits for the results of his test.

