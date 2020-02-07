Life on board the coronavirus cruise ship

Media player
Spencer Fehrenbacher is quarantined on board the Diamond Princess
Dozens of people people on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess have been tested positive for the coronavirus. Spencer Fehrenbacher is one of more than 2,000 passengers quarantined inside the vessel, which is docked off the coast of Yokohama, Japan. He describes the mood as he waits for the results of his test.
07 Feb 2020
