‘Bat tornado’ invades Australian town

Australia: ‘Bat tornado’ invades Queensland town
Hundreds of thousands of bats have invaded the town of Ingham in Queensland, Australia, and residents are fed up.
The bats now outnumber the residents in the town and upset locals have asked their council to do something about it.
The animals have caused chaos, with residents complaining about the smell, the dirt and the noise.
However, the bats are protected by law and cannot be culled. Local authorities now say they are trying to "persuade" the bats to move back to their habitat.
07 Feb 2020
