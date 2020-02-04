Flash flooding leaves tourists stranded in NZ

Media player
Flash flooding leaves tourists stranded in New Zealand
Torrential rain and flash flooding in the south of New Zealand has left many tourists stranded.
Many hikers were evacuated from Fiordland by helicopter on Tuesday, but heavy rain meant rescue efforts for those trapped in Milford Sound was put on hold.
04 Feb 2020
