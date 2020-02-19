Turning your rubbish into pavements

Media player
Singapore turns rubbish into energy and footpaths
Singapore is a small country with a big rubbish problem. Currently most of its waste is burned and buried on an artificial island - but that is nearly full.
So the country is experimenting with a waste-to-energy system - burning its rubbish to generate electricity then putting the remaining material to build things like footpaths.
But critics say this doesn't address the real problem - we're just producing too much trash.
19 Feb 2020
