Coronavirus evacuees sprayed with disinfectant

Coronavirus: Indonesian evacuees are sprayed with disinfectant
Indonesians evacuated from Wuhan in China - the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak - arrive at Hang Nadim International Airport in Batam, Indonesia, and are sprayed with disinfectant.
03 Feb 2020
