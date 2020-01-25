Living with loss after an avalanche in Pakistan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Avalanche survivors in Pakistan-administered Kashmir tell of horror

More than 75 people died when avalanches struck a remote part of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The disaster prompted journalist Sajid Mir to trek for 17 hours to reach some of the worst hit villages, and see what help he could offer.

He describes his dangerous journey and the people he met.

Filmed and edited by Noman Khan. Reporting by Farhat Javed

  • 25 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Troops called in amid record Canada snowfall