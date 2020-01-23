Three generations join Delhi women's sit-in

Video

Since early December, India has witnessed widespread protests against a new citizenship law which many see as anti-Muslim and anti-constitutional.

The Muslim suburb of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi has become a protest hub, with thousands of women camping out day and night for over a month, making it the longest sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The BBC's Shalu Yadav met three generations of one family who have been attending the protests regularly.

Filming by Pritam Roy and Anshul Verma