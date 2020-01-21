Video

Japan's environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi is raising eyebrows by taking time off to take care of his newborn son.

It's not only because he is the first minister and MP to do so, but also because very few dads in Japan actually take paternity leave.

The BBC's Mariko Oi explains why.

