Alaskan wilderness survivor tells his story
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alaskan wilderness survivor tells his story

Rescue crews found Tyson Steele 23 days after his cabin burned down, killing his dog and leaving him with no shelter.

Steele survived on rationed canned food that had been charred by the fire. He plans to return Alaska to rebuild his home.

  • 14 Jan 2020
Go to next video: The moment police rescued Tyson Steele