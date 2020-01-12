Time-lapse captures Taal volcano spewing ash

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Time-lapse captures Philippines' Taal volcano spewing ash
Time-lapse footage has captured the moment that a volcano in the Philippines spewed a giant plume of ash, prompting thousands of people to be evacuated.
Officials said the plume from the Taal volcano stretched 1km (0.6 miles) into the sky.
-
12 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-51083520/time-lapse-captures-philippines-taal-volcano-spewing-ashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window