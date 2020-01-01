Nine dead after heavy rain floods Jakarta
Floods have inundated large parts of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, after torrential rain on New Year’s Eve killled at least nine people.

Thousands of people have been evacuated to temporary shelters from flood-hit areas in the city and nearby towns.

Jakarta, a city of 30 million people, is frequently flooded during the rainy season, which runs from November to March.

