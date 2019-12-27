Media player
Solar eclipse: Prayer, healing and beach burials in Asia
On 26 December millions of people across Asia witnessed a rare annular solar eclipse.
But for some the event had a deep spiritual significance. They offered prayers, took cleansing baths in holy rivers, and hoped for healing.
27 Dec 2019
