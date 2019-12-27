Deaths as plane crashes near Kazakhstan airport

Media player
Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane comes down near Almaty airport
A plane with almost 100 people on board has crashed in Kazakhstan, officials say.
They say the Bek Air aircraft went down shortly after taking off at Almaty airport on Friday morning local time.
A Reuters reporter close to the scene said there was heavy fog in the area. The airport said there were survivors.
The plane was en route from Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, to the country's capital of Nur-Sultan. The cause of the crash is not known.
