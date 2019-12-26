The 'ring of fire' across Asia
The 'ring of fire' eclipse witnessed across Asia

Crowds have gathered to watch the natural phenomenon in a number of countries, including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, India and Saudi Arabia.

In an annular eclipse, the moon covers the centre of the Sun, giving the appearance of a bright ring.

