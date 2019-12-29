‘Gardening gives me a lot of peace’
Joanna is one of a growing number of urban gardeners trying to reconnect with nature in the high-rise, high-pressure environment of Singapore.

She says there’s something about being surrounded by the colour green that releases happy chemicals.

Produced by Olive Faure and Keir Creighton, filmed by Aaron Tan.

