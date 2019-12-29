Media player
‘Gardening gives me a lot of peace’
Joanna is one of a growing number of urban gardeners trying to reconnect with nature in the high-rise, high-pressure environment of Singapore.
She says there’s something about being surrounded by the colour green that releases happy chemicals.
Produced by Olive Faure and Keir Creighton, filmed by Aaron Tan.
29 Dec 2019
