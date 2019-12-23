Media player
Aceh Christians forced to celebrate Christmas in a tent
Christians in the Indonesian province of Aceh are preparing to celebrate Christmas in makeshift tents in the jungle.
Their churches were destroyed four years ago by Islamic vigilante groups and the police.
Indonesia - the world’s largest Muslim population - has a pluralist constitution that is meant to protect the rights of followers of all the major faiths.
But Church leaders in Singkil Aceh say the local authorities are stopping them from rebuilding.
