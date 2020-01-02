Writing a national anthem for Mars

Media player
An Indian former software analyst has written a new ‘national’ anthem for Mars.
An Indian former software analyst who’s now a rising star in the opera world has written a new "national" anthem for Mars.
Oscar Castellino was commissioned to give the Red Planet its own anthem by the UK’s Mars Society - to promote the idea that if humans ever live there then they will need their own musical identity.
02 Jan 2020
