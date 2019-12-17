Kyrgyzstan's pride: The kalpak headgear
Kyrgyzstan has said it hopes to attract more tourists after its distinctive national hat, the kalpak, won Unesco intangible heritage status.

The bell-shaped felt headgear worn by men is white with black motifs on its four panels and has an upturned black rim.

  • 17 Dec 2019