Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US to North Korea: 'Let's get this done'
US special envoy Stephen Biegun has urged North Korea to come to the negotiating table, saying: "We are here, let's get this done."
His comments in Seoul come days after North Korea conducted missile tests at a satellite launch site.
-
16 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window