Flying around NZ volcano spewing toxic gas

Flying around NZ volcano spewing toxic gases
Days after a sudden eruption that has killed several visitors, the White Island volcano in New Zealand continues to spew gas and ash.

The volcanic activity has hindered search and recovery efforts, with bodies thought to still be on the island.

The BBC's Shaimaa Khalil took a helicopter ride to see the island, also known as Whakaari, and describes the scene.

  • 12 Dec 2019
