'Do not aggravate ongoing Myanmar conflict'

Aung San Suu Kyi: 'Do not aggravate ongoing conflict'
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi is appearing at the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) to defend her country against accusations of genocide.
She called on the court not to aggravate the army's ongoing conflict with rebels in Rakhine province.
11 Dec 2019
