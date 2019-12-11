Why people are defending Myanmar’s divisive leader

Video

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi will defend her country against genocide accusations at an international court hearing in The Hague.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has heard allegations Myanmar committed atrocities against Muslim Rohingya.

People at a rally in Yangon have been defending the leader. But Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh hope they will soon get justice for the murders they say Aung San Suu Kyi was aware of.