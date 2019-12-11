Why people are defending Myanmar’s divisive leader

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Myanmar Rohingya: The supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi will defend her country against genocide accusations at an international court hearing in The Hague.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has heard allegations Myanmar committed atrocities against Muslim Rohingya.
People at a rally in Yangon have been defending the leader. But Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh hope they will soon get justice for the murders they say Aung San Suu Kyi was aware of.
-
11 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-50731550/myanmar-rohingya-the-supporters-of-aung-san-suu-kyiRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window