Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi was seen as a symbol of human rights, spending years under house arrest for promoting democracy.

Now, as Myanmar's civilian leader, she is at the International Court of Justice to defend her country against charges of genocide committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Video by Nick Beake and Tessa Wong.

