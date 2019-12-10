'It was like the Chernobyl mini-series'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Zealand volcano: 'It was like the Chernobyl TV series'

Russell Clark was one of several paramedics who attended to the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand.

He describes the scene he witnessed as similar to something out of "the Chernobyl mini-series" where "everything was blanketed in ash".

  • 10 Dec 2019
Go to next video: The moment after eruption hit NZ tourist site