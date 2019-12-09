The moment after eruption hit tourist site
New Zealand volcano: The moment after eruption hit

Several people are unaccounted for after a volcanic eruption hit a New Zealand tourist destination, local police have said.

Tourists were seen walking inside the rim of the White Island crater just moments before the eruption.

"At this stage, we believe around 100 people were on or around the island at the time and some of those are at this stage are unaccounted for," New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference.

