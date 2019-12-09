Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Zealand volcano: The moment after eruption hit
Several people are unaccounted for after a volcanic eruption hit a New Zealand tourist destination, local police have said.
Tourists were seen walking inside the rim of the White Island crater just moments before the eruption.
"At this stage, we believe around 100 people were on or around the island at the time and some of those are at this stage are unaccounted for," New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference.
-
09 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window