Aung San Suu Kyi: How a peace icon ended up at a genocide trial
Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi used to be seen as a symbol of human rights, and spent years under house arrest for promoting democracy.
Now, as Myanmar's civilian leader, she is at the International Court of Justice to defend her country against charges of genocide committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority. She will, in fact, be defending the very people who had previously imprisoned her - the military.
How did this peace icon wind up in the dock?
Video by Nick Beake and Tessa Wong.
10 Dec 2019
