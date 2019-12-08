Hero's farewell for Japanese doctor
Tetsu Nakamura: Japanese doctor killed in Afghanistan returns home

The body of Tetsu Nakamura has been repatriated to Japan.

The Japanese doctor, who devoted his career to improving the lives of Afghans, died after being injured in an attack in eastern Afghanistan this week.

Five Afghans were also killed in the attack, which happened in the city of Jalalabad.

No group has yet admitted carrying out the attack.

