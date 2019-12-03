North Korea: Crowds see 'model' town opened
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

North Korea: Crowds see leader Kim Jong-un open 'model' town

North Korea has officially opened a new town its media is calling the "epitome of modern civilisation".

Leader Kim Jong-un cut the red ribbon at Samjiyon near Mount Paektu in the north - hailed as one of the country's most important construction projects.

But forced labour is said to have gone into the construction of Samjiyon.

  • 03 Dec 2019
Go to next video: What's it like to live in North Korea?