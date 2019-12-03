Philippine homes battered by fierce typhoon
Typhoon Kammuri: Philippine homes battered by fierce wind and rain

Tens of thousands of Filipinos have been evacuated as a fierce storm makes landfall in the Philippines.

Typhoon Kammuri made landfall in Sorsogon province, in the south of Luzon island, packing winds of up to 155 km/h (96mph).

Weather officials are predicting storm surges of up to three metres (nearly 10ft).

