Trump in Afghanistan: Taliban wants a deal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Taliban wants a deal, Trump says during Afghan visit

US President Donald Trump has made an unannounced visit to American troops in Afghanistan for Thanksgiving.

The visit comes a week after a prisoner swap with the Taliban aimed at restarting peace talks.

"The Taliban wants to make a deal," the president told the troops at Bagram airbase.

  • 28 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Meet the women on a mission to clear landmines