The New Zealand refugee project teaching women to ride a bike
Women arriving in New Zealand as refugees can often find themselves isolated, perhaps with limited language skills, a family to care for and sometimes living in housing a long way away from facilities.
One charity in Wellington has found an enterprising way to tackle that isolation, by teaching women to ride a bike.
With their own set of wheels, the women get a new sense of freedom and can do simple things like get to a language class or meet new friends.
Filmed and produced by Simon Atkinson
03 Dec 2019
