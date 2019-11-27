Japan MPs try on their earthquake helmets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Japan MPs try on their earthquake helmets

Japanese MPs donned collapsible plastic helmets as part of an earthquake drill in parliament.

It was the second drill since the kits were introduced in 2017.

Earthquakes are extremely common in Japan. A magnitude-9 quake in 2011 triggered a massive tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people.

  • 27 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Festival celebrates Japan emperor's enthronement