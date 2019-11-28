Philippine stadium still incomplete days before SEA Games

Media player
Southeast Asian Games: Inside an incomplete Philippines stadium
The Philippines is hosting South East Asia's biggest sporting tournament this year, and it's come under fire for construction delays and logistical mix-ups.
Foreign teams arriving for the SEA Games, which officially open on Saturday, have complained about long delays as well as insufficient accommodation and food.
Some venues also appear to be still under construction. The BBC's Howard Johnson explores the Rizal Stadium in Manila, which has begun hosting group stage football matches before the opening ceremony.
28 Nov 2019
