Tuvalu rejects China offer and backs Taiwan ties
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tuvalu rejects offers from China to reaffirm support for Taiwan

Mr Kofe said he saw Chinese offers of help to protect the island nation from rising sea levels as an attempt to reduce Taiwan's influence in the region.

Only 15 countries recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation and have full diplomatic relations. China refuses to have any diplomatic relations with any country that recognises Taiwan.

  • 21 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Former UK consulate worker says China tortured him