The women removing landmines in Afghanistan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The women removing landmines in Afghanistan

Fatima and Fiza are part of the first all-female team helping to make Bamiyan province mine free.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Nov 2019