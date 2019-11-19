The women removing landmines in Afghanistan
Video

The province of Bamiyan was once on the front line of the Soviet-Afghan war, but it'll soon to be declared land mine free.

The BBC's Auliya Atradi went to meet Afghanistan's first all-female demining team to find out more about the dangerous work they do.

  • 19 Nov 2019