Police tear gas met with petrol bombs
Clashes between protesters and the security forces erupted on Sunday in Hong Kong. The police have moved on hundreds of protesters occupying a university campus after a long standoff.

There were large fires at entrances to the Polytechnic University (PolyU), where protesters have been hurling petrol bombs and shooting arrows at police from behind barricades.

Officers earlier warned they could use live ammunition if protesters did not stop attacking them using such weapons.

  • 17 Nov 2019
