The grannies keeping a school alive

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Korean grannies keeping a school alive
South Korea is running out of children. It has one of the lowest birth rates in the world.
The impact is being keenly felt in rural areas where schools are struggling to fill classrooms and stay open.
Facing a year without any first graders, a school in the south west of the country decided to open its doors to illiterate grandmothers who asked to learn to read and write.
-
15 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window