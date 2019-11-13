The boy risking his life to collect plastic waste

Media player
Philippines: The boy diving for plastic
Thirteen-year-old Ranniel quit school to support his family. He now risks his life, diving into polluted waters to retrieve plastic waste, the result of a pay-as-you-go, single-use plastic culture that is devastating the environment.
It's estimated that Filipinos dispose of 163 million single-use sachets of household products a day, according to one study. That’s enough to cover the entire area of Metropolitan Manila, one-foot-deep in plastic waste.
Video by Howard Johnson and Virma Simonette.
13 Nov 2019
