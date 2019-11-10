Cycone Bulbul batters India and Bangladesh

Media player
Cycone Bulbul batters areas of India and Bangladesh
Cyclone Bulbul has devastated coastal regions of Bangladesh and India, killing at least 13 people.
The storm brought winds of up to 120km/h (75 mph), ripping through thousands of homes.
More than two million people have been evacuated to safety in order to avoid further casualties.
Forecasters say the storm is now weakening.
10 Nov 2019
